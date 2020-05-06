Health

412 new coronavirus cases, 68 deaths in Ontario as total cases rise to 18,722

By Global News
Global News

Ontario reported 412 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Wednesday, bringing the provincial total to 18,722 cases.

The death toll has risen to 1,429 as 68 more deaths were reported.

Meanwhile, 13,222 people have recovered from COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, which is 70.6 per cent of cases.

Community Interviews with Moose FM

Wednesday’s report marks an increase of 2.3 per cent in total cumulative cases, which is a low growth rate as part of the downward trend the province is now seeing.

On Wednesday, Ontario said it is extending all emergency orders until May 19, which is after the Victoria Day long weekend.

The government also announced on Wednesday that off-peak hydro pricing will continue for residences, farmers and small businesses until May 31.

The province has completed 365,675 tests so far for the virus. This is up 12,961 tests from the previous day. Ontario set out a target of 14,000 daily tests by the end of April and 16,000 tests by May 6 but Tuesday and Wednesday’s reports fell short of those targets.

