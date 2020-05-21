413-new-coronavirus-cases,-31-deaths-in-ontario-as-total-cases-reach-24,187

Ontario reported 413 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Thursday, bringing the provincial total to 24,187 cases.

The death toll has risen to 1,993 as 31 more deaths were reported.

Thursday’s report marks an increase of 1.7 per cent in total cumulative cases. Thursday’s new daily case number is higher than Wednesday’s report as it jumped back into the 400s.

- Advertisement - Community Interviews with Moose FM

Ontario’s health officials said on Wednesday that Ontario is not out of the “first wave” of the outbreak yet.

Meanwhile, 18,509 people have recovered from COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, which is 76 per cent of cases.

Ontario has completed 577,682 tests so far for the virus. This is up 10,506 from the previous day, which is the fourth day in a row that daily testing did not hit the province’s target of 16,000 tests in day.

Story continues below advertisement

The province said testing in long-term care homes was completed last week and are urging anyone with symptoms to go get tested.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Ontario has 984 patients (down by seven) hospitalized due to COVID-19,

Advertisement

» READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS