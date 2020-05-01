Health

421 new coronavirus cases in Ontario, total rises to 16,608 cases with 1,121 deaths

By Global News
Global News

Ontario reported 421 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Friday, bringing the provincial total to 16,608 cases.

The death toll has risen to 1,121 as 39 more deaths were reported.

Meanwhile, 10,825 people have recovered from COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, which is 65.2 per cent of cases.

Friday’s report marks a 2.6 per cent increase in cases compared to the day prior.

Earlier this week, the Ontario government released a plan, with a series of stages, for gradually reopening the economy, which Premier Doug Ford called a “roadmap,” not a “calendar,” as it did not include any dates for the phases.

The province has completed 294,054 tests so far for the virus. This is up 16,532 tests from the previous day — the highest number of tests completed in a 24-hour period. The Ontario government said it had a target of 14,000 daily tests by the end of April and 16,000 tests by May 6.

Ontario has 1,017 patients (up by 18) hospitalized due to COVID-19, with 225 patients in an intensive care unit (down by eight) and 175 patients in ICUs on a ventilator (down by six).

