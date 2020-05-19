427-new-coronavirus-cases,-15-deaths-in-ontario-as-total-cases-rise-to-23,384

Ontario reported 427 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Tuesday, bringing the provincial total to 23,384 cases.

Tuesday’s report marks an increase of 1.9 per cent in total cumulative cases. Tuesday’s case number has jumped back into the 400s after 304 new cases were recorded in Monday’s report.

The death toll has risen to 1,919 as 15 more deaths were reported. This is the lowest number of deaths reported in a 24-hour period since April 6.

Meanwhile, 17,898 people have recovered from COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, which is 76 per cent of cases.

The province has completed 559,794 tests so far for the virus. This is up 5,813 from the previous day, which was Victoria Day Monday, and is much lower than the province’s target of 16,000 daily tests.

Ontario has 987 patients (down by five) hospitalized due to COVID-19, with 167 patients in an intensive care unit (down by seven) and 123 patients in ICUs on a ventilator (down by 10).

