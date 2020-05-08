477-new-coronavirus-cases,-63-deaths-in-ontario-as-total-case-number-rises-to-19,598

Ontario reported 477 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Friday, bringing the provincial total to 19,598 cases.

The death toll has risen to 1,540, as 63 more deaths were reported.

Meanwhile, 13,990 people have recovered from COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, which is 71.4 per cent of cases.

- Advertisement - Community Interviews with Moose FM

Friday’s report marks an increase of 2.5 per cent in total cumulative cases. It also marks the highest number of cases in a single-day since the beginning of the week.

The province has completed 397,149 tests so far for the virus. This is up 16,295 from the previous day. Ontario set a target last month of 16,000 tests by May 6. Thursday’s report was just shy of that number but Friday’s report hit the target.

Story continues below advertisement

Ontario has 1,028 patients (down by five) hospitalized due to COVID-19, with 213 patients in an intensive care unit (down by seven) and 166 patients in ICUs on a ventilator (up by 11).

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

According to the Ministry of Long-Term Care,

» READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS