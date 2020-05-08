Health

477 new coronavirus cases, 63 deaths in Ontario as total case number rises to 19,598

By Global News
NewsAdam Reaburn

Unemployment rate jumps to 7.4 percent in Northeast B.C.

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The unemployment rate in Northeast B.C jumped to 7.4 percent in April.
NewsAdam Reaburn

Air Canada operations suspended in Fort St. John until June 21

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Air Canada has delayed restarting flights to Fort St. John until June...
NewsAdam Reaburn

The Dawson Creek Exhibition and Stampede has been cancelled

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. - The greatest show in the Peace has been cancelled in 2020.
Global News

Ontario reported 477 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Friday, bringing the provincial total to 19,598 cases.

The death toll has risen to 1,540, as 63 more deaths were reported.

Meanwhile, 13,990 people have recovered from COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, which is 71.4 per cent of cases.

Friday’s report marks an increase of 2.5 per cent in total cumulative cases. It also marks the highest number of cases in a single-day since the beginning of the week.

The province has completed 397,149 tests so far for the virus. This is up 16,295 from the previous day. Ontario set a target last month of 16,000 tests by May 6. Thursday’s report was just shy of that number but Friday’s report hit the target.

Ontario has 1,028 patients (down by five) hospitalized due to COVID-19, with 213 patients in an intensive care unit (down by seven) and 166 patients in ICUs on a ventilator (up by 11).

According to the Ministry of Long-Term Care,

