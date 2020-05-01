49 total COVID-19 cases in Northern Health Region, Provincial total now at 2,145

VICTORIA, B.C. – The total number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the Northern Health Region is now at 49 and 33 new cases were confirmed across the province, bringing British Columbia’s total to 2,145 as announced by Health Officials on Friday afternoon.

According to Provincial Health Officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry, out of those total cases, 1,357 have since recovered from the virus.

Henry says there are now 15 positive cases connected to the Kearl Lake plant in Alberta.

As for the number of cases in hospitals across the province, 79 are hospitalized, while 24 of those are in ICU.

112 people across the province have since passed away from the virus.

Henry reminds British Columbians to continue to practice physical distancing in order to be 100 percent committed in keeping the firewall strong to combat the spread of COVID-19.