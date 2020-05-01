HealthNewsRegional

49 total COVID-19 cases in Northern Health Region, Provincial total now at 2,145

Avatar
By Scott Brooks
B.C. Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry

Must Read

HealthScott Brooks - 0

49 total COVID-19 cases in Northern Health Region, Provincial total now at 2,145

VICTORIA, B.C. – The total number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the Northern Health Region is now...
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

Canfor to resume operations in Chetwynd starting May 11

CHETWYND, B.C. - Canfor has announced that it will be reopening its mill in Chetwynd this May. According to Michelle...
Read more
HealthScott Brooks - 0

Licence renewal fees deferred for liquor licensees amid COVID-19 pandemic

VICTORIA, B.C. - The Province of British Columbia has temporarily deferred renewal fees for those liquor licensees experiencing financial hardship...
Read more
Avatar
Scott Brooks

VICTORIA, B.C. – The total number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the Northern Health Region is now at 49 and 33 new cases were confirmed across the province, bringing British Columbia’s total to 2,145 as announced by Health Officials on Friday afternoon.

According to Provincial Health Officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry, out of those total cases, 1,357 have since recovered from the virus.

Henry says there are now 15 positive cases connected to the Kearl Lake plant in Alberta.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

As for the number of cases in hospitals across the province, 79 are hospitalized, while 24 of those are in ICU.

112 people across the province have since passed away from the virus.

Henry reminds British Columbians to continue to practice physical distancing in order to be 100 percent committed in keeping the firewall strong to combat the spread of COVID-19.

Previous articleCanfor to resume operations in Chetwynd starting May 11
Next articleMLHU medical officer of health sends mixed messages on family gatherings amid pandemic

More Articles Like This

Ottawa coronavirus infections peak, but long-term care homes remain concerning: Dr. Vera Etches

Health Global News - 0
Ottawa Public Health officials say infections of novel coronavirus appear to have peaked in the wider Ottawa community, even though long-term care homes continue...
Read more

Coronavirus: Public transit will not be ‘business as usual’ after reopening

Health Global News - 0
The gradual reopening of Canada’s economy will not mean business as usual for the country’s public transit agencies. Despite the fact that a slowly growing...
Read more

MLHU medical officer of health sends mixed messages on family gatherings amid pandemic

Health Global News - 0
As the Province of Ontario prepares to reopen the economy and communities get set to relax coronavirus safety measures, information from the Middlesex-London Health...
Read more

Canfor to resume operations in Chetwynd starting May 11

News Scott Brooks - 0
CHETWYND, B.C. - Canfor has announced that it will be reopening its mill in Chetwynd this May. According to Michelle Ward, Director of Corporate Communications...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv