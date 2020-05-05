Health

5 Canadian Forces members assisting in long-term care homes diagnosed with COVID-19

By Global News
Global News

Five Canadian Armed Forces members who are helping out at long-term care facilities during the pandemic have been diagnosed with the novel coronavirus.

A statement from CAF said four of those members are assisting at care homes in Quebec, while the other is stationed in Ontario.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Friday that the government would take a look at safety protocols.

“We need to make sure we are doing everything we can to protect them, so we will look at the protocols in place and see if and how they can be strengthened, as well as ensuring that cases of COVID-19 don’t spread throughout the Canadian Armed Forces and others who are serving our country.”

Care homes and assisted living facilities have been hard hit by outbreaks during the pandemic. Canada’s chief public health officer Dr. Theresa Tam said deaths in those homes account for more than 80 per cent of the nation’s fatalities.

There are about 1,400 members assisting at 25 facilities in Quebec, and 275 in place at five homes in Ontario.
The Canadian Forces said its personnel received training ahead of the deployment,

