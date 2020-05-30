50 to 60 percent of SD60 students expected to return to class starting June 1

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Many students across the province will be returning to school on Monday, June 1, including many in Fort St. John, following a two-month suspension of in-class learning due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to School District 60 Superintendent, Stephen Petrucci, during an interview on ‘Moose Talks’, students will be returning to the classroom on a part-time basis to ensure physical distancing requirements are met.

Petrucci says students from kindergarten to grade five will be attending two days a week, while grades six to 12 will be attending classes once a week.

For the rate of students returning to classes starting June 1, Petrucci says 50 to 60 percent of the District’s students will be back in class.

While the majority of students will be returning to in-class learning, online learning will still be offered to families that chose not to return until September.

The full interview with Superintendent Stephen Petrucci can be found below.