50 to 60 percent of SD60 students expected to return to class starting June 1

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Many students across the province will be returning to school on Monday, June 1, including many in Fort St. John, following a two-month suspension of in-class learning due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to School District 60 Superintendent, Stephen Petrucci, during an interview on ‘Moose Talks’, students will be returning to the classroom on a part-time basis to ensure physical distancing requirements are met.
Petrucci says students from kindergarten to grade five will be attending two days a week, while grades six to 12 will be attending classes once a week.
Community Interviews with Moose FM
For the rate of students returning to classes starting June 1, Petrucci says 50 to 60 percent of the District’s students will be back in class.
While the majority of students will be returning to in-class learning, online learning will still be offered to families that chose not to return until September.
The full interview with Superintendent Stephen Petrucci can be found below.
Moose Talks – SD60 plan to reopen schools
School District 60 Superintendent Stephen Petrucci will join us to talk about schools reopening next week and the District's plan to operate in this pandemic.If you have a question for the School District, email your question to moosetalks@moosefm.ca.Moose Talks runs each Friday at 10 a.m. on Moose FM and can be seen live on Facebook and Youtube. If you miss the show, you can download the podcast at www.energeticcity.ca/moosetalks
Posted by Energeticcity.ca on Friday, 29 May 2020