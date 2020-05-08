Health

$72 million in federal funding earmarked for Canadian sport amid coronavirus pandemic

By Global News
Global News

Gymnastics Canada laid off 70 per cent of its staff this week.

The organization’s chief executive officer hopes the emergency funding announced Friday by the federal government allows him to recall people soon.

“It’s harsh. This hasn’t been a pleasant week,” Ian Moss told The Canadian Press on Friday. “I would love to be able to phone some of our staff tomorrow and say ‘you’re back.”’

Community Interviews with Moose FM

Canada’s amateur sports system will receive $72 million to alleviate the financial pain of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Timing is interesting given our decision this week before we knew about this,” Moss said. “Having said that, the impetus for our decision this week was around essentially preparing for the worst and hoping for the best.

“As new information comes to light such as this, then we can start bringing people back if it’s feasible.”

Federal Heritage Minister Steven Guilbeault recently announced $500 million in pandemic relief to cultural, arts and sport organizations. The details were unveiled Friday.

The $72 million earmarked for sports will go to national and provincial organizations, Canadian sport institutes and Indigenous sport groups.

