72%-of-canadians-support-mandatory-coronavirus-vaccine,-ipsos-poll-suggests

More than two-thirds of Canadians believe a vaccine for COVID-19 — the disease caused by the novel coronavirus — should be mandatory for all, a new poll by Ipsos suggests.

A survey conducted exclusively for Global News last week found that 72 per cent of Canadians agree that vaccination against COVID-19 should be obligatory across the country once a vaccine is developed and available.



Global News / Ipsos.

Forty-one per cent strongly agreed with the idea, while 32 per cent somewhat agreed. Similarly, 67 per cent of Canadians agreed that the country should have the “ability and capacity” to vaccinate against COVID-19 before reopening businesses and society.

Canadian bioethicist Kerry Bowman said the poll results suggest “an upward trend from the normal ambivalence about vaccines” and could be attributed to how people are feeling at this point in the pandemic.

“As we go into week nine, we think: ‘We cannot live like this,’” said Bowman, who teaches medical ethics and global health at the University of Toronto.

