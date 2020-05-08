Health

8 million N95 masks from a single distributor failed to meet federal standards

By Global News
Global News

By Staff The Canadian Press

Posted May 8, 2020 6:08 pm

Community Interviews with Moose FM

5:40How the trucking industry has changed and how it is helping fight COVID-19

WATCH: How the trucking industry has changed and how it is helping fight COVID-19

The federal government has suspended shipments of N95 masks from a Montreal-based supplier after about eight million masks made in China failed to meet specifications.

The office of Procurement Minister Anita Anand says that of the nearly 11 million masks received from the distributor, about one million met federal standards and another 1.6 million masks are still being tested.

N95 masks used to protect against COVID-19 are so-named because they are supposed to screen out 95 per cent of small particles.

2:04Okanagan connection leads to large N95 mask donation from school in China

Okanagan connection leads to large N95 mask donation from school in China

The department says none of the approximately eight million masks that did not meet federal standards were distributed for medical use,

