A Better Tomorrow: Wu-Tang Clan partners with Ottawa to support CHEO, local food bank

Global News
Avatar
Global News

What started as a viral tweet hoping to spur some extra donations to the Ottawa Food Bank during the novel coronavirus pandemic has evolved into a full-fledged partnership between legendary American hip-hop group Wu-Tang Clan and Canada’s capital.

Though the team-up might seem an unlikely one, it traces back to a spontaneous donation from Wu-Tang Clan to the Ottawa Food Bank in April.

3:14Sports charities slugging it out through pandemic

Sports charities slugging it out through pandemic

Last month, Mayor Jim Watson organized a social media campaign with Shopify COO Harley Finkelstein that would see the Ottawa entrepreneur donate $1 for every retweet the campaign post received.

Jumping on board was Adam Miron, co-founder of Gatineau, Que.-based cannabis producer Hexo Corp., who tagged his contacts at Wu-Tang.

We got you @adammiron @ottawafoodbank. Just made a donation ourselves. Appreciate Canada holding us down all these years. To our Canadian brothers, @strombo, @solicitorct & @therealrussellp, can you spread the word for more donations? #fighthunger #ottawa https://t.co/dFWPqCuyww

— Wu Tang Clan (@WuTangClan) April 2,

