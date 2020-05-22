Health

A ‘soft landfall’: Africa coronavirus cases surpass 100,000, but deaths remain low

Avatar
By Global News
a-‘soft-landfall’:-africa-coronavirus-cases-surpass-100,000,-but-deaths-remain-low

Must Read

NewsScott Brooks - 0

FSJ Hospital Foundation receives more donations for COVID-19 Greatest Needs Fund

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John Hospital Foundation has received more donations towards its COVID-19 Greatest...
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

City of Fort St John to owe almost $484,000 in RCMP Retirement Benefits

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The City of Fort St. John owes almost $484,000 in RCMP Retirement Benefits, following...
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

Partial attendance to be implemented for SD60 students starting June 1

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - School District 60 has released plans for the return to class on June 1,...
Read more
Avatar
Global News

Africa’s coronavirus cases have surpassed 100,000, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday, as the youthful continent with many fragile health systems has not seen the high numbers devastating other parts of the world.

The pandemic “appears to be taking a different pathway in Africa,” the World Health Organization said. It is not yet clear why.

More than 3,100 people have died from COVID-19 across the continent of 1.3 billion people. By comparison, when Europe reached 100,000 cases it had more than 4,000 deaths, the WHO said.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

But one worrying development is the number of infected health workers — more than 3,400 — in a part of the world where staffing is largely threadbare. Some workers have threatened to strike over insufficient protective gear.

Story continues below advertisement

The African continent saw roughly the same number of new cases in the past week as the week before, Africa CDC director John Nkengasong said Thursday, adding that “we hope that trend continues” instead of a rapid exponential increase.

9:53COVID-19: 50 million people threatened by hunger in West Africa

COVID-19: 50 million people threatened by hunger in West Africa

The pandemic had a head start in places like Europe and the United States,

 » READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS

Advertisement
Previous articleFSJ Hospital Foundation receives more donations for COVID-19 Greatest Needs Fund
Next articleMontreal Children’s Hospital worried about possible rise in injuries, drownings with kids stuck at home

More Articles Like This

Montreal Children’s Hospital worried about possible rise in injuries, drownings with kids stuck at home

Health Global News - 0
As if you didn’t have enough to worry about already, with kids spending more time at home this summer than in recent years, the...
Read more

Toronto faces 47% property tax increase to maintain services if $1.5B budget gap isn’t filled, mayor says

Health Global News - 0
Toronto Mayor John Tory has made another dire plea for financial support from the upper levels of government, warning if the City doesn’t receive...
Read more

Coronavirus vaccine trial shows promising results ahead of Canadian tests

Health Global News - 0
An early trial of a prospective COVID-19 vaccine that will soon be tested on Canadians has found it to be safe and effective at...
Read more

BC residents encouraged to take part in COVID-19 survey

Health Scott Brooks - 0
VICTORIA, B.C. - The Province is running an online survey where British Columbians can share their COVID-19 pandemic experiences. According to the Provincial Health Officer,...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv