Health

Across the world, coronavirus hits poor neighbourhoods harder. Here’s why

Avatar
By Global News
across-the-world,-coronavirus-hits-poor-neighbourhoods-harder.-here’s-why

Must Read

HealthAdam Reaburn - 0

Province allows some legal documents to be signed electronically

VICTORIA, B.C. - The Province of B.C. will allow for the remote execution of legal documents during...
Read more
Canadian PressCanadian Press - 0

Annual inflation rate turned negative in April, Statistics Canada reports

OTTAWA — Canada's inflation rate turned negative in April as the economy came to a standstill in the first...
Read more
Canadian PressCanadian Press - 0

First-quarter earnings: A sector-by-sector look at the effects of COVID-19

The majority of Canadian companies have reported earnings for the first three months of 2020, giving a picture of the...
Read more
Avatar
Global News

Among Canadian cities, Montreal has suffered worst from the novel coronavirus.

And within the city, a grim geography has emerged: Montreal’s poorest neighbourhoods have the highest coronavirus rates. Montreal North, one of the city’s poorest areas, has more than double the average infection rate.

Data released by the city of Montreal shows that many of the hardest-hit boroughs house lower-income people, immigrants and refugees.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

The pattern repeats itself in cities around the world.

Why? Experts Global News talked to blame a cluster of factors, from crowded housing to jobs that carry more danger of infection to lack of paid sick leave.

“It’s an unfortunate reality that people who are most marginalized in the society face the greatest consequences of further marginalization, like what comes from a pandemic,” explains Steven Hoffman of York University.

Story continues below advertisement

1:49Quebecers flock to golf courses and tennis courts as restrictions lifted

Quebecers flock to golf courses and tennis courts as restrictions lifted

Advertisement

In New York,

 » READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS

Previous article4 people test positive for coronavirus at Ottawa’s Shepherds of Good Hope
Next articleA Better Tomorrow: Wu-Tang Clan partners with Ottawa to support CHEO, local food bank

More Articles Like This

Province allows some legal documents to be signed electronically

Health Adam Reaburn - 0
VICTORIA, B.C. - The Province of B.C. will allow for the remote execution of legal documents during the pandemic.
Read more

Kanesatake Mohawks blocking access to Oka provincial park as grand chief cites COVID-19 fears

Health Global News - 0
By Staff The Canadian Press Posted May 20, 2020 12:33 pm The mayor of Oka, Que., says members of the neighbouring Mohawk community of Kanesatake are blocking...
Read more

A Better Tomorrow: Wu-Tang Clan partners with Ottawa to support CHEO, local food bank

Health Global News - 0
What started as a viral tweet hoping to spur some extra donations to the Ottawa Food Bank during the novel coronavirus pandemic has evolved...
Read more

4 people test positive for coronavirus at Ottawa’s Shepherds of Good Hope

Health Global News - 0
Ottawa’s Shepherds of Good Hope says four individuals who stayed at its shelter in recent weeks have tested positive for the novel coronavirus. The shelter...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv