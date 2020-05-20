across-the-world,-coronavirus-hits-poor-neighbourhoods-harder.-here’s-why

Among Canadian cities, Montreal has suffered worst from the novel coronavirus.

And within the city, a grim geography has emerged: Montreal’s poorest neighbourhoods have the highest coronavirus rates. Montreal North, one of the city’s poorest areas, has more than double the average infection rate.

Data released by the city of Montreal shows that many of the hardest-hit boroughs house lower-income people, immigrants and refugees.

- Advertisement - Community Interviews with Moose FM

The pattern repeats itself in cities around the world.

Why? Experts Global News talked to blame a cluster of factors, from crowded housing to jobs that carry more danger of infection to lack of paid sick leave.

“It’s an unfortunate reality that people who are most marginalized in the society face the greatest consequences of further marginalization, like what comes from a pandemic,” explains Steven Hoffman of York University.

Story continues below advertisement

1:49Quebecers flock to golf courses and tennis courts as restrictions lifted

Quebecers flock to golf courses and tennis courts as restrictions lifted

Advertisement

In New York,

» READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS