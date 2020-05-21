Health

Active cases of COVID-19 continue to decrease in Nova Scotia, 1 more death at Northwood reported

By Global News
Global News

Nova Scotia’s number of active coronavirus cases continues to decrease even as the province reported one additional COVID-19 death on Thursday.

The death, which occurred at Northwood Manor in Halifax, brings the total number of deaths in the province as a result of the disease to 58.

“My thoughts are with the families and friends who are grieving today,” Premier Stephen McNeil said in a press release.

“Thank you to everyone who is working tirelessly at Northwood to contain this virus. To the staff and families with loved ones at Northwood, you continue to have our full support as long as necessary.”

The Northwood facility in Halifax has been the centre of the outbreak in Nova Scotia.

There have now been 52 deaths as a result of COVID-19 at the long-term care facility, the largest in Atlantic Canada.

One additional case was detected on Wednesday, which is captured in the data released by the province on Thursday.

That brings the total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 to 1,046.

