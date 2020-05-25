HealthNewsRegional

Active cases of COVID-19 now below 300 in BC as reported by Health Officials on Monday

By Scott Brooks
B.C.'s top medical health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry (right) with Health Minister Adrian Dix. B.C. government photo

Scott Brooks

VICTORIA, B.C. – The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Northern Health Region is still at 62 and 12 new cases were confirmed across the province, bringing British Columbia’s total to 2,530, as announced by Health Officials on Monday.

According to the Provincial Health Officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry, there are currently 267 active cases in B.C., which is significantly lower than last week’s numbers of over 300.

Henry says, out of the total cases, 2,102 have since recovered from the virus.

37 patients with COVID-19 are in hospital, while seven of those are in ICU.

161 people across the province have since passed away from the virus.

Henry says we need to keep our curve flat, as best as we can, by continuing to practice physical distancing and staying home if feeling unwell as the Province continues to ease restrictions.

