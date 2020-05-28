Active COVID-19 cases continues to drop in BC; 2,153 have since recovered from virus

VICTORIA, B.C. – The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Northern Health Region is still at 63 and nine new cases were confirmed across the province, bringing British Columbia’s total to 2,558, as released by Health Officials on Thursday.

According to the Provincial Health Officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry, there are currently 241 active cases in B.C., which is down from 244 on Wednesday.

Henry says, out of the total cases, 2,153 have since recovered from the virus.

33 patients with COVID-19 are in hospital, while six of those are in ICU.

A total of 164 people across the province have since passed away from the virus.

Henry says B.C. needs to get comfortable with Phase Two of reopening the Province, before moving on to the next phase.

She says proper physical distancing and handwashing must continue in order to reduce the transmission of the virus.