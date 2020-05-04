Air Canada continues to suspend flights out of Fort St. John

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Air Canada has announced flights out of Fort St. John will continue to be suspended until at least May 31, 2020.

In early April, Air Canada suspended operations at the North Peace Regional Airport along with many other airports around the world.

Monday morning, Air Canada announced flight capacity has dropped by 85 to 90 percent compared to the same quarter of 2019.

Only Westjet continues to fly out of the North Peace Airport to Calgary. Effective May 4, Westjet started flying only four days a week from Fort St. John to Calgary.

Central Mountain Air has also stopped flying in and out of the North Peace Regional Airport.

To see a full list of Air Canada Routes affected by today’s announcement, click here.