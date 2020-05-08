Air Canada operations suspended in Fort St. John until June 21

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Air Canada has delayed restarting flights to Fort St. John until June 21, 2020.

The company announced new route changes this week, only days after they announced flights wouldn’t start back at the North Peace Airport until May 31. Air Canada suspended operations in Fort St. John on April 2.

Air Canada says they are still adjusting their schedules as demand changes. “We continue to adapt our schedule and capacity in response to COVID-19 and have postponed launches or extended the temporary suspension of several routes.”

In Grande Prairie, flights to Edmonton on Air Canada have been suspended until June 30. The airline continues to fly to Calgary from Grande Prairie. In May, there are three flights a week, that will increase to daily flights in June.

Only Westjet continues to fly out of the North Peace Airport to Calgary. Effective May 4, Westjet started flying only four days a week from Fort St. John to Calgary.

Central Mountain Air has also stopped flying in and out of the North Peace Regional Airport.

To see a full list of Air Canada Routes affected, click here.