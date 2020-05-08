News

Air Canada operations suspended in Fort St. John until June 21

Adam Reaburn
By Adam Reaburn

Air Canada operations suspended in Fort St. John until June 21

The Dawson Creek Exhibition and Stampede has been cancelled

PRRD joins provincial caribou recovery process Draft

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Air Canada has delayed restarting flights to Fort St. John until June 21, 2020.

The company announced new route changes this week, only days after they announced flights wouldn’t start back at the North Peace Airport until May 31. Air Canada suspended operations in Fort St. John on April 2.

Air Canada says they are still adjusting their schedules as demand changes. “We continue to adapt our schedule and capacity in response to COVID-19 and have postponed launches or extended the temporary suspension of several routes.”

Community Interviews with Moose FM

In Grande Prairie, flights to Edmonton on Air Canada have been suspended until June 30. The airline continues to fly to Calgary from Grande Prairie. In May, there are three flights a week, that will increase to daily flights in June.

Only Westjet continues to fly out of the North Peace Airport to Calgary. Effective May 4, Westjet started flying only four days a week from Fort St. John to Calgary.

Central Mountain Air has also stopped flying in and out of the North Peace Regional Airport.

To see a full list of Air Canada Routes affected, click here.

