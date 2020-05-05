HealthNewsRegional

Alberta COVID-19 cases down for fourth day in a row, more money invested for testing

By Scott Brooks
Alberta’s Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Deena Hinshaw

Scott Brooks

EDMONTON, A.B. – The Province of Alberta provided an update, on Tuesday, regarding the latest information on the coronavirus in Alberta.

According to the Alberta Health Officer, Dr. Deena Hinshaw, the total number of confirmed cases was down for the fourth day in a row, with 57 new cases added,bringing the total to 5,893.

Alberta’s death toll due to the virus is at 106, meanwhile, 3,219 have since recovered from the virus.

date 2020-05-05

When it comes to testing, Alberta Health Services announced it will spend $4.5 million on new equipment and technology to more than double the province’s capacity to test for the coronavirus.

The investment will increase the maximum number of daily tests to 16,000 from the current 7,000.

Further information on COVID-19 can be found on the Alberta Health Services website.

