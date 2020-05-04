HealthNewsRegional

Alberta reaches somber milestone with over 100 deaths due to COVID-19

Avatar
By Scott Brooks
Alberta’s Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Deena Hinshaw

Must Read

HealthScott Brooks - 0

Alberta reaches somber milestone with over 100 deaths due to COVID-19

EDMONTON, A.B. – The Province of Alberta provided an update, on Monday, regarding the latest information on the coronavirus...
Read more
HealthAdam Reaburn - 0

B.C. Nurses’ Union concerned about a lack of PPE

KAMLOOPS, B.C. - The B.C. Nurses' Union says PPE supply levels remain dangerously low around B.C., while...
Read more
HealthScott Brooks - 0

COVID-19 curve flattened in BC, still more work to do says Henry

VICTORIA, B.C. – Dr. Bonnie Henry says, since implementing physical distancing orders, the rate of new cases have been...
Read more
Avatar
Scott Brooks

EDMONTON, A.B. – The Province of Alberta provided an update, on Monday, regarding the latest information on the coronavirus in Alberta.

According to the Alberta Health Officer, Dr. Deena Hinshaw, the total number of confirmed cases is up 70 which now brings the count to 5,836.

Alberta’s death toll due to the virus is now over 100 to 104, meanwhile, 2,942 have since recovered from the virus.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

A total of 164,722 tests have been conducted in the province, with 3,774 in the last 24 hours.

Out of those confirmed with COVID-19, males make up 52 percent and 67 percent of overall cases are in Calgary.

Further information on COVID-19 can be found on the Alberta Health Services website.

 

Previous articleB.C. Nurses’ Union concerned about a lack of PPE
Next article132 warnings, 1 charged as sunny weekend sees more residents flout emergency act restrictions in London

More Articles Like This

‘Huge relief’: Nunavut’s first coronavirus case a false positive

Health Global News - 0
Canada’s High Arctic may still be free of the novel coronavirus. A case of COVID-19 supposedly confirmed in the remote Nunavut community of Pond Inlet...
Read more

Ottawa Hospital Civic Campus declares coronavirus outbreak in emergency department

Health Global News - 0
The Ottawa Hospital Civic Campus has declared an outbreak of the novel coronavirus as the city’s new reporting system caught up on a backlog...
Read more

132 warnings, 1 charged as sunny weekend sees more residents flout emergency act restrictions in London

Health Global News - 0
It was a beautiful weekend in London, but unfortunately, Mayor Ed Holder notes it was also a busy weekend for bylaw officers dealing with...
Read more

B.C. Nurses’ Union concerned about a lack of PPE

Health Adam Reaburn - 0
KAMLOOPS, B.C. - The B.C. Nurses' Union says PPE supply levels remain dangerously low around B.C., while health care workers make up...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv