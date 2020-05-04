Alberta reaches somber milestone with over 100 deaths due to COVID-19

EDMONTON, A.B. – The Province of Alberta provided an update, on Monday, regarding the latest information on the coronavirus in Alberta.

According to the Alberta Health Officer, Dr. Deena Hinshaw, the total number of confirmed cases is up 70 which now brings the count to 5,836.

Alberta’s death toll due to the virus is now over 100 to 104, meanwhile, 2,942 have since recovered from the virus.

A total of 164,722 tests have been conducted in the province, with 3,774 in the last 24 hours.

Out of those confirmed with COVID-19, males make up 52 percent and 67 percent of overall cases are in Calgary.

Further information on COVID-19 can be found on the Alberta Health Services website.