alberta’s-auditor-general-‘very-likely’-to-review-province’s-covid-19-response

The province’s auditor general is “very likely” to examine Alberta’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a spokesperson for the Office of the Auditor General, with more details are expected later this week.

Val Mellesmoen, spokesperson for the auditor general’s office, said a formal request has not been made, however the office is tracking a number of inquiries from the public about the government’s response.

“As this is a significant event with a significant response and investment by the province, it is of equally significant importance and interest to the members of the Legislature Assembly and to all Albertans,” Mellesmoen said.

“As a result, it is very likely we will be conducting audit work, at the appropriate time, related to the provincial response to the COVID-19 response.”

Reviews of the pandemic may become commonplace across the country: the Interim Auditor General of Canada has said he is conducting an audit of the federal government’s COVID-19 emergency response,

