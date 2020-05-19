Health

Alberta’s auditor general ‘very likely’ to review province’s COVID-19 response

Avatar
By Global News
alberta’s-auditor-general-‘very-likely’-to-review-province’s-covid-19-response

Avatar
Global News

Posted May 19, 2020 6:34 pm

Updated May 19, 2020 7:20 pm

Community Interviews with Moose FM

The province’s auditor general is “very likely” to examine Alberta’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a spokesperson for the Office of the Auditor General, with more details are expected later this week.

Val Mellesmoen, spokesperson for the auditor general’s office, said a formal request has not been made, however the office is tracking a number of inquiries from the public about the government’s response.

“As this is a significant event with a significant response and investment by the province, it is of equally significant importance and interest to the members of the Legislature Assembly and to all Albertans,” Mellesmoen said.

“As a result, it is very likely we will be conducting audit work, at the appropriate time, related to the provincial response to the COVID-19 response.”

Reviews of the pandemic may become commonplace across the country: the Interim Auditor General of Canada has said he is conducting an audit of the federal government’s COVID-19 emergency response,

