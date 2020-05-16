all-120-covid-19-cases-in-new-brunswick-have-now-recovered

Posted May 16, 2020 11:45 am

Updated May 16, 2020 12:26 pm

All 120 cases of COVID-19 in New Brunswick are considered to be recovered as of Saturday.

The province’s department of health confirmed the news in a press release, saying that at this time they do not believe there is an active case of the novel coronavirus in New Brunswick.

On Friday the province conducted 319 tests, bringing the total of conducted tests in New Brunswick to 20,032.

The province remains in the orange phase of its COVID-19 recovery plan.

