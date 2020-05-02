Health

Americans slowly emerge from coronavirus lockdown as states ease restrictions

Avatar
By Global News
americans-slowly-emerge-from-coronavirus-lockdown-as-states-ease-restrictions

Must Read

HealthScott Brooks - 0

Alberta’s COVID-19 total cases now up to over 5,500 as of Friday

EDMONTON, A.B. - The Province of Alberta provided an update, on Friday, regarding the latest information on the coronavirus...
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

Fort St John Farmers Market set to open May 16

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Organizers have announced that the Fort St. John Farmers Market will be opening for...
Read more
NewsAdam Reaburn - 0

Power outage and grass fire near Old Alaska Highway

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - A downed powerline has caused a power outage and grass fire near...
Read more
Avatar
Global News

Americans in about half of U.S. states, led by Texas and Georgia, began emerging on Friday from home confinement while California and New York held fast to business closures and other restrictions imposed in the face of the coronavirus pandemic.

Texas on Friday began a phased-in reopening of businesses shuttered more than a month ago, with restaurants, retail stores and malls allowed to open at 25 per cent capacity.

A second phase is planned for May 18 if infection rates continue to decline.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

“It’s a fraction of a typical Friday crowd, but compared to the last couple months it’s better than zero,” said Omid Rafiei co-owner the Wakefield Crow Bar in Houston, which reopened for dine-in customers with a limited menu.

“I feel comfortable with the protocols we have in place,” Rafiei said, referring to required face masks for staff and greater separation between tables.

Story continues below advertisement

0:46Coronavirus outbreak: DeBlasio takes aim at Trump over ‘Liberate’ tweet

Coronavirus outbreak: DeBlasio takes aim at Trump over ‘Liberate’ tweet

Across Texas,

 » READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS

Advertisement
Previous articleU.S. government missed chances to slow down coronavirus spread: top health official

More Articles Like This

U.S. government missed chances to slow down coronavirus spread: top health official

Health Global News - 0
The U.S. government was slow to understand how much coronavirus was spreading from Europe, which helped drive the acceleration of outbreaks across the nation,...
Read more

Nearly 100 residents dead at NYC nursing home suffering COVID-19 outbreak

Health Global News - 0
A New York City nursing home on Friday reported the deaths of 98 residents believed to have had the coronavirus — a staggering death...
Read more

Brampton mayor concerned after 105-year-old grandmother’s pleas for water at nursing home go unanswered

Health Global News - 0
Inside a room on the third floor of the Isabel and Arthur Meighen Long-Term Care Home in midtown Toronto, Teresa Brown lies in a...
Read more

Canada reports more than 55,000 COVID-19 cases, with close to 3,400 deaths

Health Global News - 0
Canada’s death toll from COVID-19 approached 3,400 on Friday, with confirmed cases totalling a little over 55,000.  Tallied daily based on updates from provincial health...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv