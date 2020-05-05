amid-covid-19,-americans-have-more-faith-in-canada-than-themselves:-poll

By Staff The Canadian Press

Posted May 5, 2020 12:05 pm

Updated May 5, 2020 12:07 pm

- Advertisement - Community Interviews with Moose FM

1:52COVID-19 infections expected to soar in U.S. as restrictions relaxed

A leaked White House document obtained by the New York Times suggests America’s COVID-19 situation is about to get much worse, with deaths expected to be much higher than initially projected. As Jackson Proskow explains, the news comes as even more states reopen their economies.

WASHINGTON — A new online poll suggests COVID-19 has damaged the trust Canadians have in their American neighbours, while U.S. residents have more faith in their northern counterparts than they do in themselves.

The poll from Leger and the Association for Canadian Studies finds only 34 per cent of respondents expressed trust in Americans, compared with 58 per cent from a similar survey in November of last year.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Of those living in the U.S., 72.5 per cent said they trusted Canadians,

» READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS