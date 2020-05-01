Applications now open for B.C. Emergency Benefit

VICTORIA, B.C. – Applications are now open for the B.C. Emergency Benefit for Workers.

The Province of B.C. announced the tax-free payment of $1,000 for all British Columbians that qualify for the Canada Emergency Response Benefit.

To be eligible for the BCEBW, people must:

* have been a resident of B.C. on March 15, 2020;

* meet the eligibility requirements for the CERB;

* have been approved for the CERB, even if a federal benefit payment has not yet been received;

* be at least 15 years old on the date of application;

* have filed, or agree to file, a 2019 B.C. income tax return; and

* not be receiving provincial income assistance or disability assistance.

Applying online is the fastest, easiest way to receive the benefit. To apply, British Columbians with their social insurance number and direct deposit information can go to: www.gov.bc.ca/workerbenefit

On Monday, May 4, 2020, agents will be available by phone to assist people who need help applying, including those who do not have internet access.

General support is available at 778 309-4630 or toll-free within B.C. at 1 855 955-3545, Monday to Friday, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. (Pacific time).