are-beaches-and-pools-safe?-how-to-swim-during-the-pandemic

Going for a dip this summer?

Make sure you’re at least two metres away from others, experts say.

While the coronavirus pandemic shouldn’t stop you from enjoying the outdoors this summer, you still need to take precautions to avoid catching the virus or giving it to others.

“Even though we’re outside, at the beach or lake or wherever it is and enjoying the water … you still need to be aware of social distancing,” said Kay Bidle, a professor of microbial oceanography at Rutgers University.

The problem isn’t really the water, it’s other people around you, Bidle said. He doesn’t think the virus would survive very well in water, or it would quickly dilute into the water body, and so it would be unlikely you would get infected that way.

“The danger is far less that than it is interaction, touching and being in close proximity,” he said.

