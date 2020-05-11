News

Arts Council creates endowment fund in honour of Sue Popesku

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Arts Council, has created an arts endowment fund in honour of Sue Popesku.

Sue Popesku passed away on April 19, 2020. Sue worked with countless non-profit groups in Fort St. John, including the local, regional and provincial Arts Councils, the Hospital Foundation, tourism and heritage, Stage North and more.

A fund has been set up in Sue’s name to help carry on the work that she had started and to honour her legacy. Donations can be made to the Sue Popesku Arts Endowment Fund with an e-transfer to info@fsjarts.org or by cheque to the Fort St. John Community Arts Council sent to Box 6474, Fort St. John, BC, V1J 4H9.

The Arts Council says Sue and her husband Sorin moved to Fort St. John in 1974, and the couple were a significant part of the community since then. “Sue became involved in the arts very early on by producing the first musical at North Peace Secondary and becoming involved in the Community Arts Council. She helped establish Stage North and was a founding member of the Peace River North Festival Association. Over the years, she never slowed down or stopped working at putting her visions for a better future into practice. After retiring from teaching, her next challenge was as executive director of the Hospital Foundation, which she built into the force for good that it is today.”

The Arts Council will also hold a celebration of Sue’s life when the current health restrictions have been lifted.

