As Canada eases coronavirus restrictions, testing must increase: experts

By Global News
Global News

Across the country, provinces have begun to slowly lift measures put in place to stem the spread of the novel coronavirus.

On Monday, some schools in Quebec opened their doors, while businesses in Ontario were permitted to open for curbside pickup.

But, as restrictions are lifted, experts say Canada will need to ramp up testing.

What will that look like, and will businesses play a role in screening for the virus? Here’s a look at what’s going on.

Ramping up testing

According to the Public Health Agency of Canada, by 11 a.m. on Monday, more than 1,119,000 people in Canada had been tested for the novel coronavirus.

Dr. Isaac Bogoch, an infectious disease specialist based out of Toronto General Hospital, said as public health restrictions are lifted, Canada will need to ramp up diagnostic testing.

