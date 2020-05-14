Health

As Canada reopens, are we ready for a ‘second wave’ of coronavirus infection?

By Global News
Avatar
Global News

National and provincial parks are set to gradually reopen across Canada, some businesses are opening their doors, and even restaurants in Alberta might soon be taking reservations.

But as we begin to reconnect, experts warn that we risk kicking off new outbreaks of coronavirus cases – sometimes called the “second wave.”

The number of cases reported daily in Canada has flattened and even begun to decline slightly, though there are variations from province to province. But reopening the country could change that, experts warn.

“There’s no certainty that we’ll have a second wave,” said Steven Hoffman, a professor of global health, law and political science at York University. But, “The more we lift our layers of protection that have been put in place over the last couple of months, the more risk we have of having clusters which then turn into outbreaks again.”

Caroline Coljin, an infectious disease modeller in the department of mathematic at Simon Fraser University, thinks that a “second wave” is the wrong way to describe the future of coronavirus in Canada. We’re looking at not a new wave of infections,

