as-coronavirus-drags-on,-more-canadians-ditch-physical-distancing-rules:-ipsos-poll

As the novel coronavirus pandemic continues, fewer Canadians are strictly following physical-distancing orders today than they were last month, a new Ipsos poll found.

The poll, conducted on behalf of Global News, found that nearly four in 10 say they are not rigorously adhering to physical distancing and self-isolation guidelines, which health officials say are vital to curbing the spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus.

This stat is up from April when 26 per cent said they were not following the public health recommendations to their full extent, suggesting people are becoming more emboldened when it comes to stay-at-home orders.

- Advertisement - Community Interviews with Moose FM

READ MORE: Hair salons and barbershops are reopening — but your visit won’t be the same

“It is very difficult for humans to stay socially isolated. It makes us feel bored, stressed, anxious, worried,” said Nafissa Ismail, an associate professor of psychology at the University of Ottawa, who was not involved in the poll.

Story continues below advertisement

“But we must remember that we are being told to self-isolate and maintain physical distancing for our own safety and also for the safety of those around us.”

Some provinces are better at following physical-distancing orders than others,

» READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS