As new coronavirus cases remain low, China reopens schools, domestic flights

By Global News
Global News

China on Sunday reported five new cases of the coronavirus, as the commercial hub of Shanghai announced the restart of some classes and airlines revive flights.

Of the new cases, two were imported and three came from the northeastern province of Jilin that has seen a small spike in infections of unknown origin.

In Shanghai, students retain the option of continuing to follow classes online rather than facing virus testing and social distancing measures at schools.

As in Beijing and other cities, Shanghai has already restarted classes for middle and high school students preparing for exams.

1:01Coronavirus outbreak: China says ready to begin 2nd phase of vaccine trial

Coronavirus outbreak: China says ready to begin 2nd phase of vaccine trial

No new deaths have been reported for the past month, but Jilin added one fatality retroactively, bringing China’s total to 4,634 out of 82,947 cases recorded since the outbreak was first detected in the central city of Wuhan late last year.

Just 86 people remain hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19 while another 519 are in supervised isolation for showing signs of the virus or having tested positive without displaying symptoms.

