as-the-white-house-coronavirus-outbreak-spreads,-trump-encourages-states-to-reopen

As he encouraged the country to “reopen,” President Donald Trump confronted cases of the coronavirus in the White House itself on Monday, spotlighting the challenge he faces in instilling confidence in a nation still reeling from the pandemic.

In a potent new symbol of the risk, Trump addressed a Rose Garden audience filled with mask-wearing administration officials. That was after two known cases of COVID-19 among staffers in one of the most-protected complexes in America sent three of the nation’s top medical experts into quarantine and Vice-President Mike Pence into “self-isolation.”

Trump himself, not wearing a mask, was emphasizing to the American people the steps being taken to ensure their safety — in hopes that will coax them to resume normal activities.

At one point Monday, he declared “We have met the moment, and we have prevailed.” Trump later clarified he was only referring to `prevailing’ in connection to testing for the virus. Yet that contention, too, is widely challenged.

His upbeat message in the sunny White House Rose Garden was undercut by the sight of all the officials in face masks, a result of the positive cases at the White House itself and new protective measures implemented to keep Trump safe.

