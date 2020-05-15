B.C. fitness fans face uncertainty as sector looks towards COVID-19 restart

Mary Lee isn’t sure when she’ll see the inside of her favourite Yoga studio again.

The Vancouverite has been taking classes via video in her backyard since her studio closed amid the COVID-19 pandemic, but says it just isn’t the same.

“Part of the reason I go to the gym is also for the social aspect of it. I get to see my friends, I like the instructors, so yeah, I do miss it.”

- Advertisement - Community Interviews with Moose FM

B.C.’s provincial government didn’t include fitness clubs in its four-phase plan to reopen the economy, but said last week they may not be suitable for the second phase.

10:10City of Vancouver release survey results about attitudes on reopening businesses

City of Vancouver release survey results about attitudes on reopening businesses

However, gyms and other fitness facilities were not formally closed by provincial order. Fraser Health, Island Health and Interior Health issued their own closure orders, while Vancouver Coastal Health and Northern Health did not.

Story continues below advertisement

Many facilities closed voluntarily.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Advertisement

Earlier this week,

» READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS