Health

B.C. health officials to provide Monday COVID-19 update

Avatar
By Global News
bc.-health-officials-to-provide-monday-covid-19-update

Must Read

NewsAdam Reaburn - 0

City moving forward with the creation of a community foundation

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The City of Fort St. John is continuing the work to create...
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

BC SPCA hosting online edition of Lock-In for Love Fundraiser

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The B.C. SPCA is holding its Annual Lock-In for Love Fundraiser, but this year...
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

Fort St John Huskies to host AGM this Tuesday at Curling Rink

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John Huskies will be hosting their Annual General Meeting this Tuesday,...
Read more
Avatar
Global News

Health officials are set to provide an update Monday on British Columbia’s response to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

On Saturday, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announced 10 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the province’s case total to 2,517, about 82 per cent of which have recovered.

The province also announced two deaths, bringing B.C.’s death toll from COVID-19 to 157.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

1:48COVID-19 contact tracing efforts in B.C.

COVID-19 contact tracing efforts in B.C.

Henry said Saturday that the province plans to significantly ramp up its contact tracing ability over the summer, particularly as the fall approaches — bringing with it the next flu season and a possible second wave of COVID-19.

She said B.C. has not needed federal help on contact tracing, but that she wants to see more assistance from Ottawa when it comes to screening international travellers — particularly when the U.S. border eventually reopens.

Story continues below advertisement

On Friday, health officials implemented a new rule banning the gathering of more than 50 vehicles during the COVID-19 pandemic.

 » READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS

Advertisement
Previous articleCoronavirus: Customers without masks can be refused service, experts agree

More Articles Like This

Coronavirus: Customers without masks can be refused service, experts agree

News Global News - 0
If you were hoping to get out of putting on a face mask to visit stores and other businesses demanding customers wear one, think...
Read more

What message do leaders send when they break coronavirus rules?

News Global News - 0
Social media lit up over the weekend after thousands of people gathered at Toronto’s Trinity Bellwoods Park, appearing to ignore the province’s physical-distancing rules...
Read more

Overcrowded parks may cause coronavirus flare-ups but real risk lies indoors: experts

Health Global News - 0
After images and videos surfaced of thousands flocking to Trinity Bellwoods Park in Toronto, there was public outrage and pleas from officials urging people...
Read more

FSJ Soccer Club to cancel 2020 Outdoor Season due to ongoing COVID-19 situation

Health Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Due to the ongoing situation of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Fort St. John Soccer Club has made the decision...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv