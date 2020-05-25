B.C. health officials to provide Monday COVID-19 update

Health officials are set to provide an update Monday on British Columbia’s response to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

On Saturday, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announced 10 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the province’s case total to 2,517, about 82 per cent of which have recovered.

The province also announced two deaths, bringing B.C.’s death toll from COVID-19 to 157.

Henry said Saturday that the province plans to significantly ramp up its contact tracing ability over the summer, particularly as the fall approaches — bringing with it the next flu season and a possible second wave of COVID-19.

She said B.C. has not needed federal help on contact tracing, but that she wants to see more assistance from Ottawa when it comes to screening international travellers — particularly when the U.S. border eventually reopens.

On Friday, health officials implemented a new rule banning the gathering of more than 50 vehicles during the COVID-19 pandemic.

