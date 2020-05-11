Health

B.C. health officials to provide Monday update on COVID-19

By Global News
Global News

Posted May 11, 2020 5:34 pm

B.C. health officials are set to provide an update on the novel coronavirus pandemic on Monday.

The province reported two new deaths and 15 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry responded Saturday to widespread reports of people congregating in groups at parks and beaches amid the warm weather, saying the province may have announced plans to begin reopening after the May long weekend, that date is not yet here.

“We are not yet ready to move into Phase Two … which means we must all continue to do what we have been doing,” she said.

Also on Monday, the Vancouver Park Board said it had issued nearly 1,900 warnings to people in parks and beaches last weekend regarding a lack of physical distancing. As a result,

