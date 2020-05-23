Health

B.C. health officials to provide Saturday coronavirus update

By Global News
COVID-19 Townhall for Northern Health this Thursday

PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. - Northern Health and the Provincial Government will host another virtual townhall on COVID-19.
Central Mountain Air to start flying to Fort St. John in July

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Central Mountain Air has delayed restarting flights out of Fort St. John...
Local business owners find Province’s Restart Plan confusing due to lack of guidance

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - A number of local business owners are citing confusion after the Province's announcement to...
Global News

Posted May 23, 2020 12:55 pm

B.C. health officials are scheduled to provide their latest update on the province’s novel coronavirus response at 1 p.m. PT.

Global News will stream the briefing live here, on our Facebook page and carry it on BC1.

1:53A closer look at B.C.’s COVID-19 testing

A closer look at B.C.’s COVID-19 testing

On Friday, Fraser Health announced a new community outbreak at Nature’s Touch, a frozen fruit packing plant in Abbotsford.

Earlier Friday, the province said it had recorded 18 new cases of the virus, and three deaths.

As of Friday, B.C. had recorded 155 total deaths from COVID-19 and 2,507 cases, more than 81 per cent of which have recovered.


