B.C. health officials to provide Saturday coronavirus update

Posted May 23, 2020 12:55 pm

B.C. health officials are scheduled to provide their latest update on the province’s novel coronavirus response at 1 p.m. PT.

A closer look at B.C.’s COVID-19 testing

On Friday, Fraser Health announced a new community outbreak at Nature’s Touch, a frozen fruit packing plant in Abbotsford.

Earlier Friday, the province said it had recorded 18 new cases of the virus, and three deaths.

As of Friday, B.C. had recorded 155 total deaths from COVID-19 and 2,507 cases, more than 81 per cent of which have recovered.



