B.C. health officials to provide Saturday coronavirus update

B.C. health officials are scheduled to provide their latest update on the province’s novel coronavirus response at 1 p.m. PT.
On Friday, Fraser Health announced a new community outbreak at Nature’s Touch, a frozen fruit packing plant in Abbotsford.
Earlier Friday, the province said it had recorded 18 new cases of the virus, and three deaths.
As of Friday, B.C. had recorded 155 total deaths from COVID-19 and 2,507 cases, more than 81 per cent of which have recovered.
