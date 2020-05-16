Health

B.C. health officials to provide Saturday coronavirus update

Avatar
By Global News
bc.-health-officials-to-provide-saturday-coronavirus-update

Must Read

HealthAdam Reaburn - 0

Education Critic says return to school plan needs more clarity

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Peace River North MLA and Official Opposition Critic for Education, Dan Davies...
Read more
NewsAdam Reaburn - 0

Mayor Ackerman says its smarter to borrow money to build new RCMP detachment

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Fort St. John Mayor Lori Ackerman says it wouldn't be smart for...
Read more
HealthScott Brooks - 0

BC must continue to be ‘measured and thoughtful’ when moving forward with COVID-19 recovery

VICTORIA, B.C. - The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Northern Health Region remains at 58 and...
Read more
Avatar
Global News

Posted May 16, 2020 11:45 am

B.C. health officials are slated to provide their latest update on the province’s novel coronavirus response at 1 p.m. PT.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

Global News will stream the briefing live here, on our Facebook page and carry it on BC1.

British Columbians have been asked to stay close to home over the Victoria Day long weekend, ahead of the province moving to Phase 2 of its economic restart plan on Tuesday.

1:48Did message to stay home this May long weekend get through to British Columbians?

Did message to stay home this May long weekend get through to British Columbians?

On Friday, B.C. announced two new COVID-19 outbreaks, one at a Coquitlam produce wholesaler and one at the Abbotsford Regional Hospital.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

As of Friday, B.C. had confirmed 2,407 cases, 79 per cent of whom have fully recovered.

The province’s COVID-19 death toll stands at 140.

Advertisement

 » READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS

Previous articleAll 120 COVID-19 cases in New Brunswick have now recovered
Next articleHealth Canada approves first clinical trial for possible coronavirus vaccine

More Articles Like This

Education Critic says return to school plan needs more clarity

Health Adam Reaburn - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Peace River North MLA and Official Opposition Critic for Education, Dan Davies says the Province needs to...
Read more

Health Canada approves first clinical trial for possible coronavirus vaccine

Health Global News - 0
The first Canadian clinical trials of a potential COVID-19 vaccine have been approved by Health Canada, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says. Speaking from Rideau Cottage...
Read more

All 120 COVID-19 cases in New Brunswick have now recovered

Health Global News - 0
Posted May 16, 2020 11:45 am Updated May 16, 2020 12:26 pm 1:59May long weekend to look different during coronavirus pandemic WATCH: Every other year, the May...
Read more

Ontario reports 391 new coronavirus cases, 33 deaths as total cases top 22,300

Health Global News - 0
Ontario reported 391 new cases of novel coronavirus Saturday morning, bringing the total number of cases in the province to 22,313. It’s the largest increase...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv