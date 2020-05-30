B.C. health officials to provide Saturday COVID-19 update

British Columbia health officials are scheduled to provide their latest update on the province’s novel coronavirus response at 1 p.m. PT, Saturday.

Earlier Saturday, Canada’s national death toll from the virus surpassed 7,000.

1:35Impact of self-quarantine orders in B.C.

On Friday, B.C. reported just four new cases of COVID-19, and no new deaths.

It brings the total number of confirmed cases in B.C. to 2,562, nearly 85 per cent of which have recovered.

The number of active cases B.C. is managing dropped to 221, as of Friday. Of those, 34 patients are in hospital, six of them in intensive care.

