B.C. health officials to provide Saturday COVID-19 update

By Global News
Global News

British Columbia health officials are scheduled to provide their latest update on the province’s novel coronavirus response at 1 p.m. PT, Saturday.

Global News will stream the briefing live here, on our Facebook page and carry it on BC1.

Earlier Saturday, Canada’s national death toll from the virus surpassed 7,000.

Community Interviews with Moose FM

1:35Impact of self-quarantine orders in B.C.

Impact of self-quarantine orders in B.C.

On Friday, B.C. reported just four new cases of COVID-19, and no new deaths.

It brings the total number of confirmed cases in B.C. to 2,562, nearly 85 per cent of which have recovered.

Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates

The number of active cases B.C. is managing dropped to 221, as of Friday. Of those, 34 patients are in hospital, six of them in intensive care.

Previous article

