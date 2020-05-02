B.C. health officials to provide Saturday update on COVID-19 response

Posted May 2, 2020 11:49 am

British Columbia health officials are slated to provide their latest update on the province’s novel coronavirus response at noon PT, Saturday.

Looking into the ages of B.C. residents testing positive for COVID-19

On Friday, B.C. reported encouraging hospitalization numbers, including the lowest number of people in intensive care in more than five weeks.

As of Friday, the province had reported a total of 2,145 confirmed cases and 112 COVID-19 related deaths.

Nationally, Canada had reported 55,061 and close to 3,400 deaths as of May 1.



