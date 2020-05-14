B.C. health officials to provide Thursday update on coronavirus response

Posted May 14, 2020 3:32 pm

B.C. health officials are slated to provide their latest update on the province’s novel coronavirus response at 3 p.m. PT.

Earlier Thursday, the province said costs at ICBC were down due to fewer claims during the pandemic, but that the Crown corporation may lose up to $1 billion on investments.

Vancouver eases restrictions on restaurants to help with COVID-19 recovery

As of Wednesday, about 78 per cent of B.C.’s 2,376 COVID-19 cases had fully recovered and the province’s death toll from the pandemic stood at 132.



