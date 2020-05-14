Health

B.C. health officials to provide Thursday update on coronavirus response

By Global News
Global News

Posted May 14, 2020 3:32 pm

B.C. health officials are slated to provide their latest update on the province’s novel coronavirus response at 3 p.m. PT.

Community Interviews with Moose FM

Global News will stream the briefing live here, on our Facebook page and carry it on BC1.

Earlier Thursday, the province said costs at ICBC were down due to fewer claims during the pandemic, but that the Crown corporation may lose up to $1 billion on investments.

1:46Vancouver eases restrictions on restaurants to help with COVID-19 recovery

Vancouver eases restrictions on restaurants to help with COVID-19 recovery

As of Wednesday, about 78 per cent of B.C.’s 2,376 COVID-19 cases had fully recovered and the province’s death toll from the pandemic stood at 132.


