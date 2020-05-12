B.C. health officials to provide Tuesday COVID-19 update

Posted May 12, 2020 5:18 pm

Updated May 12, 2020 5:34 pm

Health officials are set to provide a Tuesday update on British Columbia’s response to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

On Monday provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry reported 23 new cases of COVID-19 in B.C. over a 48-hour period, as well as one new death, and urged the public to remain vigilant despite the province releasing plans to reopen the economy.

Henry said an outbreak involving temporary foreign workers at West Kelowna’s Bylands Nurseries is now over.

She also asked for patience as the province moves toward easing physical-distance requirements after the May long weekend, saying a thoughtful and measured approach will keep the public safe.

“A steady stream will be far more successful than a rushing river,” she said.

