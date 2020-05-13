B.C. health officials to provide Wednesday update on coronavirus response

Posted May 13, 2020 3:54 pm
Community Interviews with Moose FM
2:38B.C. government launches COVID-19 survey for feedback from British Columbians
WATCH: B.C. government launches COVID-19 survey for feedback from British Columbians.
B.C. health officials are scheduled to provide their daily update on the province’s novel coronavirus response at 3 p.m. PT.
Global News will stream the briefing live here, on our Facebook page and carry it on BC1.
1:36B.C. restaurants set to reopen with new safety measures
B.C. restaurants set to reopen with new safety measures
On Tuesday, B.C. reported just seven new cases of COVID-19, the fewest in a single day since March 13.
The province also launched an online survey to better understand the people’s experience during the COVID-19 pandemic.
[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]
As of Tuesday, there were 2,360 confirmed cases of the disease in the province.