B.C. health officials to provide Wednesday update on coronavirus response

B.C. health officials are scheduled to provide their daily update on the province’s novel coronavirus response at 3 p.m. PT.

On Tuesday, B.C. reported just seven new cases of COVID-19, the fewest in a single day since March 13.

The province also launched an online survey to better understand the people’s experience during the COVID-19 pandemic.

As of Tuesday, there were 2,360 confirmed cases of the disease in the province.

