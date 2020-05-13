Health

B.C. health officials to provide Wednesday update on coronavirus response

By Global News
Global News

Posted May 13, 2020 3:54 pm

2:38B.C. government launches COVID-19 survey for feedback from British Columbians

WATCH: B.C. government launches COVID-19 survey for feedback from British Columbians.

B.C. health officials are scheduled to provide their daily update on the province’s novel coronavirus response at 3 p.m. PT.

Global News will stream the briefing live here, on our Facebook page and carry it on BC1.

1:36B.C. restaurants set to reopen with new safety measures

B.C. restaurants set to reopen with new safety measures

On Tuesday, B.C. reported just seven new cases of COVID-19, the fewest in a single day since March 13.

The province also launched an online survey to better understand the people’s experience during the COVID-19 pandemic.

As of Tuesday, there were 2,360 confirmed cases of the disease in the province.

