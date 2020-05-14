NewsSite C

B.C. Hydro to increase workforce at Site C Dam

Adam Reaburn
By Adam Reaburn
The Site C Dam spillway and generating station.

Adam Reaburn
Adam Reaburnhttps://energeticcity.ca/
Adam moved to Fort St. John in 2004 and he now owns both Moose FM and Energeticcity.ca

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – B.C. Hydro will gradually increase construction activity and the number of workers at the Site C Dam.

Hydro says the approach will follow the provincial health guidelines for industrial camps. The first increase in work will focus on restarting some of the main civil works on the earthfill dam and roller-compacted concrete dam buttress.

In March, Hydro announced construction would be scaled back to only essential work to keep the project on-time and to meet the river diversion scheduled for this fall.

Community Interviews with Moose FM

Hydro says they will work with contractors to enforce social distancing at the camp and on the worksite and enhanced cleaning.

A health screening process has also been implemented for all workers accessing the site, including the B.C. Ministry of Health COVID-19 self-assessment questionnaire and a non-invasive temperature scan. These measures will remain in place.

