B.C. Liberals call on B.C. Government to help pay for PPE

VICTORIA, B.C. – As businesses start to reopen, the B.C. Liberals are calling on the Provincial Government to help fund PPE for employees.

In a letter to Premier John Horgan, B.C. Liberal leader Andrew Wilkinson called on the government to provide funding to help small businesses with safety upgrades and PPE. Wilkinson, says WorkSafeBC has a $2 billion surplus to fund PPE for small businesses.

“WorkSafe should reimburse employers for the cost of PPE because safety is critical to restoring the confidence of customers and employees alike,” concluded Wilkinson.

Businesses & non-profits need to be able to reopen when safely possible so people have jobs to return to in B.C.



The Liberals are also calling on the B.C. Government to provide clarity on rules for reopening businesses of all types. The Liberals are also asking the Province to set up a central information hub for companies to find PPE that meets WorkSafeBC standards.

The Province has said small businesses must come up with their own plan to reduce the risk of COVID-19 exposure. WorkSafeBC has posted information to help small businesses, but WorkSafeBC will not be reviewing plans but may ask for them during an inspection of any business. Click here for the information from WorkSafeBC.