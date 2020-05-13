News

B.C. Liberals call on B.C. Government to help pay for PPE

Adam Reaburn
By Adam Reaburn

Must Read

NewsScott Brooks - 0

RCMP respond to two collisions on the Alaska Highway

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Late yesterday afternoon, Tuesday, was a busy time on the Alaska Highway for the...
Read more
NewsAdam Reaburn - 0

B.C. Liberals call on B.C. Government to help pay for PPE

VICTORIA, B.C. - As businesses start to reopen, the B.C. Liberals are calling on the Provincial Government...
Read more
Local Journalism InitiativeTom Summer Local Journalism Initiative, Alaska Highway News - 0

PRRD adds code of conduct for facilities

The Peace River Regional District board has approved a code of conduct for its recreational facilities, after...
Read more
Adam Reaburn
Adam Reaburnhttps://energeticcity.ca/
Adam moved to Fort St. John in 2004 and he now owns both Moose FM and Energeticcity.ca

VICTORIA, B.C. – As businesses start to reopen, the B.C. Liberals are calling on the Provincial Government to help fund PPE for employees.

In a letter to Premier John Horgan, B.C. Liberal leader Andrew Wilkinson called on the government to provide funding to help small businesses with safety upgrades and PPE. Wilkinson, says WorkSafeBC has a $2 billion surplus to fund PPE for small businesses.

“WorkSafe should reimburse employers for the cost of PPE because safety is critical to restoring the confidence of customers and employees alike,” concluded Wilkinson.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

The Liberals are also calling on the B.C. Government to provide clarity on rules for reopening businesses of all types. The Liberals are also asking the Province to set up a central information hub for companies to find PPE that meets WorkSafeBC standards.

The Province has said small businesses must come up with their own plan to reduce the risk of COVID-19 exposure. WorkSafeBC has posted information to help small businesses, but WorkSafeBC will not be reviewing plans but may ask for them during an inspection of any business. Click here for the information from WorkSafeBC.

Previous articlePRRD adds code of conduct for facilities
Next articleTrudeau says world has questions ‘particularly’ for China on COVID-19 origin

More Articles Like This

RCMP respond to two collisions on the Alaska Highway

News Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Late yesterday afternoon, Tuesday, was a busy time on the Alaska Highway for the Fort St. John RCMP as...
Read more

PRRD adds code of conduct for facilities

Local Journalism Initiative Tom Summer Local Journalism Initiative, Alaska Highway News - 0
The Peace River Regional District board has approved a code of conduct for its recreational facilities, after a series of abusive incidents...
Read more

Yellowhead Institute reveals the true Covid-19 data for Indigenous people in Canada

Local Journalism Initiative Jake Cardinal, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Alberta Native News - 0
Researchers at the First-Nation led research centre, the Yellowhead Institute, released a report Tuesday May 12, 2020 outlining the true scale of the...
Read more

City signs agreement with B.C. Transit for bus service

News Adam Reaburn - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The City of Fort St. John will sign the annual operating agreement for transit services in the...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv