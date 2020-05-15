B.C. reopening: Health orders lifted, allowing gyms to reopen

Three B.C. health authorities have lifted orders to close gyms ahead of Phase 2 of the province’s plan to reopen the economy.

Fraser Health says it rescinded an order closing all indoor gyms issued on April 15. Indoor facilities that offer services such as weight training, gymnastics, martial arts, yoga and dance studios can reopen on Tuesday May 19 if they meet physical-distancing requirements.

Any facility wishing to reopen must develop a plan that follows safety measures outlined by the provincial health officer and WorkSafeBC.

Prior to the order from Fraser Health, some gyms and fitness facilities were still up and running in the region, although most had already closed on their own.

The health authority had received complaints about some facilities not cleaning properly or not following guidelines on physical distancing.

