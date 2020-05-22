Health

B.C. reports 3 new deaths, 18 new cases of COVID-19

By Global News
Total COVID-19 cases now pass 2,500 across BC, total of 62 in Northern Health as of Friday

VICTORIA, B.C. – The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Northern Health Region is now up to...
FSJ Hospital Foundation receives more donations for COVID-19 Greatest Needs Fund

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John Hospital Foundation has received more donations towards its COVID-19 Greatest...
City of Fort St John to owe almost $484,000 in RCMP Retirement Benefits

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The City of Fort St. John owes almost $484,000 in RCMP Retirement Benefits, following...
Global News

British Columbia has recorded three new deaths from COVID-19, along with 18 new cases of the disease.

However, the provincial confirmed-case total climbed to 2,507 on Friday, an increase of 28, as the province is now including some cases from Alberta.

More than 81 per cent of B.C.’s cases have recovered, while 155 people have died of COVID-19.

B.C. is still dealing with 310 active cases of the novel coronavirus.

On Friday, 41 of those cases were in hospital, eight of them in intensive care.

An outbreak of COVID-19 at Lions Gate Hospital has also been declared over. There were no new outbreaks in long-term or acute care facilities on Friday.

The provincial health order banning gatherings of more than 50 people has now been amended to include drive-in events.

A restriction has also been placed on concessions at such drive in events, and attendees must stay in their vehicles unless they are using the washroom.

