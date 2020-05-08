Health

B.C. reports one new death, 29 new cases of COVID-19

By Global News
Global News

B.C. health officials announced a single new death and 29 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday.

It is the fifth time since the beginning of April that the province has reported a single fatality from the virus over a 24-hour period.

It brings the province’s death toll to 127, with 2,317 confirmed cases to date. About 68 per cent of those patients have fully recovered.

Hospitalization numbers remained relatively flat. The province said there were 73 COVID-19 patients in hospital, Friday, 20 of them in intensive care.

The province said there were no new outbreaks in residential care facilities. Sixteen long-term care homes and five acute care units have ongoing outbreaks.

It said there was no change in the number of cases linked to community outbreaks at the Mission Institution or the United Poultry plant in Vancouver.

However, the number of cases linked to Coquitlam’s Superior Poultry has now climbed to 61, while the province has identified 17 cases linked to the Kearl Lake oilsands project in Northern Alberta.

Health officials also urged caution with Mother’s Day coming this weekend.

