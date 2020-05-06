Health

B.C. retail stores are reopening mid-May. Here’s what they need to do

By Global News
Global News

The B.C. government revealed details Wednesday about its plan to ease pandemic restrictions and reopen the economy, following a steady decline of new COVID-19 cases in B.C.

The plan includes guidance for retail stores to reopen around mid-May under enhanced protocols.

According to the provincial health officer, retailers need to consider the following measures when they welcome customers back:

  • Install physical Plexiglas barriers between checkouts.
  • Reduce line-ups by keeping a higher number of checkouts open
  • Increase or continue to encourage online shopping, deliveries, and/or pickups to reduce in-store visits.
  • Increase shopping hours to spread out the number of customers in-store at any one time.
  • Encourage or require customers to wear non-medical masks while shopping
  • Create messaging to inform not to shop if they have symptoms
  • Routine screening or questions to check for symptoms
Along with measures specific to the retail sectors, the province says retailers need to consider core principles such as frequent cleaning of “high-touch” areas and making accommodations for higher-risk groups such as seniors and those with underlying medical conditions.

Restrictions on large gatherings of more than 50 people do not apply to large box stores,

