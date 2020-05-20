B.C. revises COVID-19 visitor restrictions after woman with disability dies alone in hospital

The B.C. government has revised its policy around essential support visitors in hospitals during the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The change comes after the death of a non-verbal B.C. woman, which disability advocates say highlighted the need for a clear policy on who should be considered an essential hospital visitor.

Ariis Knight had cerebral palsy and communicated with her family and support workers through her eyes and facial expressions.

- Advertisement - Community Interviews with Moose FM

She was admitted to Peace Arch Hospital in White Rock on April 15 with symptoms of congestion, fever and vomiting, but did not have COVID-19.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Her support staff were not permitted access due to restrictions put in place during the pandemic. Not long after being admitted, Knight was put on end-of-life care, and died days later at the age of 40.

Story continues below advertisement

1:54Warning ignored from B.C. disability advocate about essential hospital visitors

Warning ignored from B.C. disability advocate about essential hospital visitors

Health Minister Adrian Dix said Tuesday that the province has revised guidance on essential visitors that takes into account “the importance of assistance for persons with disabilities who have special needs such as feeding,

Advertisement

» READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS